Senate okays Mobolaji for Chairman for NDIC Board

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nominations of Dr. Abdul Hakeem Mobolaji representing South West for appointment as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Also confirmed by the red chamber are nominees for appointment as members of NDIC Board.

They include Professor Osita Ogbu to represent South East, Umar Gambo Jibrin (North Central), Mohammed Attahiru Haruna (North East), Yasmine Zaabatt Amin Dalhatu (North West), Simon Ogie (South South) and Abimbola Olashore (South West).

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of the screening report by the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

The report was presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Uba Sani (APC – Kaduna Central).