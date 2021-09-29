Senate observes minute’s silence in honour of late Chike Akunyili

The Senate on Wednesday at plenary observed a minute silence in honour of late Dr Chike Akunyili, husband to Prof. Dora Akunyeli, former Director-General of NAFDAC, who was murdered on Sept. 28.

The minute silence was sequel to matter of urgent public importance moved by Sen. Uche Ekwunife (PDP-Anambra).

Ekwunife, in her personal explanation, having cited Order 43 of Senate Rule, said the deceased was murdered in Anambra.

She said late Chike, the Medical Director of St Luke Hospital, Enugu, and was an established academician and medical director of repute, who contributed immensely to health care in Nigeria.

The senator explained that the deceased was gruesomely murdered by gunmen.

She said that the deceased was in Onitsha to present a paper and receive an award in honour of his late wife, Prof. Akunyili, who was also Nigeria’s information minister.

Ekwunife said government should take action to stem the series of attacks and killings in the South-East, especially in Anambra, Enugu and Imo states.

She urged the senate to observe a minute silence for the deceased and other innocent citizens that have lost their lives to gunmen.

Ekwunife called on the Inspector-General of Police and other security heads to investigate the killings in the South-East.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, in his comment, said there was no debate on the motion as it was brought under Order 43 of the Senate rule.

The Senate, thereafter, observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased.(NAN)

