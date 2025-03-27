Senate moves to amend Electoral Act, cut election costs

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Wednesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend the Electoral Act 2022 to address existing gaps, reduce election expenses, and allow elected officeholders to serve as ad hoc delegates in political party conventions.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Saliu Mustapha (Kwara Central) and was read for the first time on February 12, 2025.

Leading the debate, Mustapha stressed the urgent need for reforms to make Nigeria’s elections more cost-effective, adding that that election costs had skyrocketed from N1.5 billion in 1999 to N350 billion in 2023, calling it unsustainable and harmful to democracy.

A key proposal in the amendment bill is the introduction of same-day elections to reduce costs and boost voter participation. “Holding elections on the same day will cut expenses from prolonged campaigns and staggered voting while encouraging higher voter turnout,” Mustapha argued.

The bill also seeks to shorten campaign periods to ease financial pressure on political parties, candidates, and the government. “A shorter campaign period will curb excessive spending and help political leaders focus on governance rather than prolonged electioneering,” he said.

Additionally, the bill proposes allowing elected officeholders—such as the President, Vice President, Governors, and National Assembly members—to serve as ad hoc delegates at their party’s conventions. The 2022 Electoral Act currently bars them from this role. “Excluding elected officials from party affairs is unfair and counterproductive,” Mustapha noted.

Highlighting the broader benefits, he stated that the amendments would reduce government spending, enhance voter participation, improve electoral efficiency, and lower political tensions caused by staggered elections.

Mustapha urged his colleagues to support the bill by citing international examples of countries like the United States, India and Brazil, which conduct same-day elections, cutting costs and improving their electoral processes adding “Nigeria must adopt this approach to free up resources for critical infrastructure projects,” he concluded.