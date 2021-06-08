Senate mourns T.B Joshua

  Nigeria Senate on Tuesday observed a minute silence demise of Prophet Temitope Joshua, founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

Prophet T.B Joshua died on June 5 at age of 57.

The senate resolution followed adoption of a point of by Deputy Senate Leader,  Sen. Ajayi Boroffice (APC- Ondo)  citing  43 of its rule.

Ajayi  described the late prophet as an illustrious son of Ondo State who contributed quota towards advancement of the people and humanity at large.

He narrated how the deceased supported residents to acquire education, sponsored projects in communities among several development projects.

He said Joshua was known for supporting widows, orphans and sponsoring of life changing programmes for the less privileged.

Ajayi said the late prophet was a compassionate Nigerian who supported community development and nation building.

He said in recognition of contributions  to national development , the Federal Government of Nigeria honoured the late prophet with the of Federal (OFR) Republic in 2008.

of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan in remarks  condoled with the family of the late prophet.

He said Nigeria and its leaders at all levels needed  prayers for God’  intervention  to continue to discharge their responsibilities.

He said prayers from all Nigerians were  very important to overcome numerous challenges  facing the country.(NAN)

