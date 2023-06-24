Senate minority parties vow to resist attempts to impose leaders on them

By Haruna Salami

Senators of the minority parties have vowed to resist what they call ongoing “attempt to destabilise the minority parties in the Senate”.

Newsdiaryonline reports that in a press statement on Saturday they said “an attempt by forces inside and outside the Senate to divide the minority parties and foist a pliant and compromised leadership on them” has come to their notice.

“We have pledged to work constructively with the new Senate leadership and the Executive branch to deliver good governance to the Nigerian people. We consequently hereby advise and caution that they should not aid any group inside or outside the Senate to divide and destabilise the minority parties and the Senate institution”.

According to the statement senators of the minority parties would meet when the Senate reconvenes and, in consultation with their respective political parties, would select its leaders “without undue interference from anti democratic forces within or outside the Senate”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no senator has yet been endorsed or selected for any Minority position as this would await due process as agreed by all Minority Parties in their last meeting.

“Attempt to foist a one party dictatorship would be resisted and would fail.

“We call on all members of the Minority Political Parties to work together in unity to defend the democratic institution of the Senate and Nigeria.

The statement was signed by Senators Mohammed Adamu Aliero, (Kebbi Central), Henry Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto-East), Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central), Patrick Abba Moro (Benue South), Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi (Imo East), Sumaila Kawu, (Kano South) and Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah (Anambra South) representing Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Young Peoples Party (YPP), etc.

Newsdiaryonline reports that this developmemt may not be unconnected with a marathon meeting held by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin and other APC senators with Nyesome Wike, immediate past governor of Rivers state last Thursday allegedly trying to influence the choice of minority leaders in the 10th Senate.

