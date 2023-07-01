Senate minority leadership: Group warns against causing disaffection between Wike, Sen. Jarigbe

Ehigimetor Igbaugba

A socio-political group, Pathfinder 4 Unity, has appealed to those interested in the Senate minority position not to use their ambition to cause disaffection between the former Governor of Rivers, Chief Nyesom Wike and Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe.

The group made the appeal against the background of a statement credited to Agom-Jarigbe to the effect that he (Jarigbe) declined to join Wike in the fight against Sen. Aminu Tambuwal.

In a statement by the convener of the group, Mr Athur Etta and made available to newsmen in Calabar on Saturday, the group advised those interested in the position to be circumspect in what they dished out to the public.

It noted that the former Governor of Rivers and the senator representing Cross River North shared a special relationship.

The group warned that those attempting to cause disaffection between the two because of political position would only end up being disappointed.

The Pathfinder 4 Unity, however, posited that Agom-Jarigbe who is qualified for the position, made his intention known that he was not interested in spite of several attempts to lure him.

It further noted that the relationship shared by the two have always been to ensure the promotion of good governance in South South and the country as a whole.

On the Senate Minority Leader, the group said there had been no discussions whatsoever between Wike and the Senator .

According to the group, a publication has misrepresented facts contained in an interview granted by Sen. Agom Jarigbe on the minority leadership position of the 10th Senate.

“He (Jarigbe) has made his position known on the matter that he is not interested, and that no one has consulted him on the position.

“Our advice remains that anyone interested in that position to make known their attention and stop the blackmailing.

“We want to also admonish them to open consultation with the relevant people and not those who will not add value to their ambition and to also stop further campaign of calumny against the person of Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe.

“Let us be reminded that the Senate is not a kindergarten. It is for men, not sycophants.(NAN)

