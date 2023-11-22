Senate Minority Leader: David Mark praises Abba Morro

Former President of the Senate , Senator David Mark has praised the new minority leader of the Senate Senator Abba Morro (PDP Benue South).

Abba Morro who succeeded Senator Mark in the Senate emerged Minority leader at the resumed plenary session yesterday following the exit of his predecessor senator Simon Mwadkwon from Plateau state.

In the congratulatory message , Senator Mark noted “This remarkable achievement is a testament to your exceptional leadership skills, unwavering dedication, and the trust and confidence your colleagues have in you.

“Your elevation to such a crucial position is a testament to the respect and admiration you have earned throughout your distinguished career.

“Your commitment to public service, tireless advocacy for your constituents, and your ability to bridge divides make you an exemplary choice for the role of Minority Leader”.

The former Senate President added “as the Minority Leader, you will undoubtedly face numerous challenges and responsibilities . However, I have no doubt that your wealth of experience, sharp intellect, and unwavering principles will guide you in navigating these complexities with grace and resilience.

“Your ability to foster collaboration, encourage bipartisan dialogue, and find common ground will be instrumental in shaping thoughtful and impactful policies for the betterment of our nation”.

He stressed,”Your election also serves as an inspiration to aspiring leaders who look up to you as a role model. Your dedication to public service and your unwavering commitment to the values that define our great nation will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of leaders”.

Senator Mark described Abba Morro as a worthy successor saying ” I have every confidence that you will excel in your new role as the Minority Leader and continue to make a significant difference in the lives of our people”.

