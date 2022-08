By Haruna Salami

The Senate leadership has held crucial meeting with service chiefs over the security situation in the country.



The meeting, was at the instance of the Senate which has described the security situation in the country as “frightening”.



Senate President Ahmad Lawan who said the security agencies have been doing their best, however said their best is not good enough.



The meeting has entered an executive session (close door).

Details later.

