Senate meets Service Chiefs behind close doors

May 6, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News 0



Haruna Salami

Senate has just commenced crucial security meeting Service Chiefs over deteriorating security situation in the country. It will be recalled Security Chiefs were to brief the Senate Tuesday, but it was rescheduled to Thursday because of the National Security Council meeting that extended to Tuesday.

The , Ahmed Lawan who welcomed the Service Chiefs said the security situation in the country was of great concern to the parliament.

He commended them for fighting insecurity and urged the to trust the parliament any information that might help in the problem.

The briefing the Service Chiefs and Thursday is the only item on the paper of the day.

Meanwhile, in the National Assembly are anxiously awaiting to be briefed on the of the meeting.

Tags: ,