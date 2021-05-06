By Haruna Salami

Senate has just commenced crucial security meeting with Service Chiefs over deteriorating security situation in the country. It will be recalled that the Security Chiefs were to brief the Senate last Tuesday, but it was rescheduled to Thursday because of the National Security Council meeting that extended to Tuesday.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan who welcomed the Service Chiefs said the security situation in the country was of great concern to the parliament.

He commended them for fighting insecurity and urged the to trust the parliament with any information that might help in addressing the problem.

The briefing by the Service Chiefs and other security agencies Thursday is the only item on the order paper of the day.

Meanwhile, journalists in the National Assembly are anxiously awaiting to be briefed on the outcome of the meeting.

