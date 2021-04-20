The Senate has mandated its Committee on Special Duties to liaise with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to supply relief materials to Olamaboro communities in Kogi, which were affected by rainstorm.

The resolution was sequel to a Point of Order raised by Sen. Isah Jibrin (APC-Kogi) during Tuesday’s plenary.



The motion was titled “Urgent need for rehabilitation of communities affected by rainstorm in Olamaboro Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi”.

Speaking on the motion, Jibrin said over 200 residential buildings were destroyed across the communities in the LGA by rainstorm on April 9.

“Apart from destruction of residential buildings, the devastating rainstorm also ravaged crops, farmlands, schools, worship houses, clinics and businesses in several communities in the LGA,” he said.



Contributing, Sen. Yakubu Oseni (APC-Kogi) urged the Federal Government to provide succor to the affected communities through relief materials.

The Senate thereafter, mandated its Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Investment Programme (SIP), to liaise with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to provide minimal seed capitals for the victims in the affected communities.(NAN)

