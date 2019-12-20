Senate ‘ll thread along ideals of late Senator Uwajumogu – Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan said on Friday that the upper legislative chamber will continue to work for the ideals which the late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu stood for.

A statement by Mr Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser (Media), made available to Newsdiaryonline on Friday said the President of the Senate was responding to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chief Chris Ngige, who led a delegation of his ministry, Employers Association and Labour unions, on a condolence visit to the Senate leadership.

Senator Uwajumogu was until his death on Wednesday morning the Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity.

“We are indeed very grateful for the show of solidarity. What you have done is to show your love for not only the late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu but for the Committee, the Senate and indeed the National Assembly.

“This kind of relationship will continue to blossom because we believe that this is the best way to go. We should have an understanding among ourselves,” Lawan said.

The Senate President recalled Senator Uwajumogu’s last appearance in the Senate a day before he met his death.

“The late Senator Uwajumogu was with us on Tuesday. He made his contributions during our debate on some challenges businesses of Nigerians are suffering in Ghana.

“He was emphatic in his contributions that we have to stand for Nigerians wherever they are in this world. Whether they are here in the country or they are elsewhere.

“It is our duty as Senators, as representatives of the people to stand and support them. And we take that very seriously. God knows best while he took his life but that is inevitable like the minister said.

“What is instructive is for us in the Senate to continue to work for those ideals that he stood for. Seriously the issue of protecting our citizens is a big issue.

“That is the essence of his presentation. He lived for that. He lived for peace. He lived for unity and understanding among the members of the National Assembly particularly among Senators,” Lawan said.

On the minster’s acknowledgement of a good rapport with the Senate Committee on Labour under Senator Uwajumogu, Lawan said that is the character of the ninth Senate and the current National Assembly in general.

“We see ourselves as partners with you on the side of the Executive. Until we are able to work together, cooperatively and harmoniously, Nigerians will not benefit from this democracy.

“In the process, we have been called all manners of name. But we always say people should judge us by what we do and what we don’t. Not by what somebody thinks about us.

“We will work very closely but we will also ensure that we carry out our constitional mandate of oversight to ensure that what is right is done for the benefit of Nigerians,” Lawan said.

Earlier, Chief Ngige said the delegation was on a condolence visit to the leadership of the Senate and members of the Senate committee on Labour, employment and productivity on the demise of Senator Ben Uwajumogu.

The minister said the presence of representatives of all stakeholders in the labour and employment community was to indicate the kind of fraternal relationship that existed with Senator Uwajumogu-led committee within a short period of the inauguration of the committee.

Chief Ngige said their unanimous account when they came for budget defence in October was that the committee was so “cohesive, very friendly and ready to help.”

The minister enjoined the Senate leadership to continue on the path of harmonious relationship with other arms of government in the overall interest of Nigerians.