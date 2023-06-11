Senate Leadership: Katsina Governor endorses Akpabio-Barau ticket

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Dakka Umoru Radda of Katsina State, on Sunday received in courtesy, members of the Stability Group in the 10th Senate, led by the preferred candidates of the party; Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau for the office of the President of the Senate and Deputy President of the Senate respectively.

The Governor stated while speaking with newsmen that ” as a committed partyman, I stand by the position of the party and President Bola Tinubu on the leadership of the 10th Senate.

“All our three Senators from Katsina State are in support of the Akpabio-Barau ticket. I have no hesitation, endorsing them. They have my full support.”

