Senate leader mourns Akeredolu, Na’Abba, says Nigeria has lost patriots

Senate Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, on Wednesday, lamented the death of the governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba.

Bamidele in a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs on Wednesday, said Nigeria had lost two patriotic sons to the cold hands of death at the time the country most required their services.

Akeredolu and Na’Abba died at 67 and 65 respectively.

Bamidele (APC-Ekiti Central) also described the duo of Akeredolu and Na’Abba as illustrious citizens, who leveraged the public offices they occupied at different times to defend and promote the interests of their people.

He specifically reflected on his encounter with Akeredolu, not only as the Governor of Ondo (2017-2023), but also as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (2008-2010) and Attorney-General of Ondo (1997-1999), during which he served with utmost commitment.

As the Chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum (2018-2023), Bamidele observed that Akeredolu would be remembered for how he provided strong leadership that culminated in the establishment of the Western Nigeria Security Network (Operation Amotekun).

He equally said the establishment of Operation Amotekun “eventually brought about order and stability in all South-west states and reduced activities of notorious herdsmen, occupying our farmlands, kidnapping our people.”

Bamidele said Akeredolu would also be remembered for pushing for true federation; fought the cause of the downtrodden, advocated the rule of law and stood against injustice at different phases of his public life.

The senate leader also described the late Na’Abba as an astute, fearless and progressive legislator, who fought for the independence of the National Assembly between 1999 and 2003.

According to him, Na’Abba fought hard for the independence of the legislature; committed himself to the principle of separation of powers and promoted the rule of law in his pursuit of a new Nigeria. (NAN)

By Naomi Sharang

