Senate Leader celebrates Tinubu at 72

The Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele has felicitated President Bola Tinubu on his 72th birth anniversary, describing him as a timeless doyen.

This is contained in a statement titled “Ode to People’s President” , personally signed by Bamidele and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

“Today, I celebrate a timeless doyen of democracy and an astute mentor of many leaders, President Bola Tinubu.

“By global standards, Asiwaju is truly a man of the people and the visionary of our times, who devoted his life to pursuing the greatest goods to the greatest number of people”,he said.

According to him ,serving the people had been the core of the President’s heart and life from when he was a boardroom guru in the 1980s to when he joined partisan politics in the 1990s.

“Born on March 29, 1952, Asiwaju’s foray into politics in 1991 was never a mistake, though it came with a huge sacrifice that cost dearly.

“As a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I celebrate how Asiwaju firmly stood with the people rather than dining with the military oligarchy that annulled the outcome of the June 12, 1993 presidential election ostensibly won by Chief M.K.O Abiola (now of blessed memory).

“At 72, as the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju has brought rare conviction and passion to the business of public governance, courageously daring the forces of regression and tirelessly pursuing the interests of over 227 million regardless of their faith, ideology and race.

“The task is truly daunting, but the victory is undoubted. Only within 10 months of Asiwaju’s ascendancy to the presidency, we have started witnessing the dawning of economic restoration and the ray of political renaissance under his watch.

“As I nostalgically reflect on the journey so far, I remember his labour and toiling for our fatherland, even when most misunderstood. I remember his undying passion to lead the path to a greater nation, even when the future looks so bleak and always unsure.

“That is the reality in our fatherland today. Asiwaju is at the forefront of that reality. And we are all witnesses to this history, even from its making to its maturation”,he said

Bamidele prayed God to grant the President longer life and inner strength “to steadily paddle the ship of our nation to the coast of endless ecstasy.”(NAN)

By Naomi Sharang