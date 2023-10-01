Senate Leader Bamidele urges NLC, TUC to shelve planned strike

By Naomi Sharang

The Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to shelve their planned indefinite strike in national interest.

The senator made the appeal in an independence anniversary message made available by his Media and Public Affairs Directorate in Abuja.

Bamidele congratulated Nigerians across all socio-economic and political strata on the 63rd anniversary Nigeria became an independent nation.

Bamidele noted that the Federal Government and all its relevant agencies are working underground to come up with viable options in response to the demands of the organised labour.

He said that from Oct. 1, 1960 to date,

Nigeria, in spite of its internal challenges had remained “a strong, united and indivisible nation that still provides strong leadership not only for West Africa, but also entire Africa.”

With the new government at the helms of affairs, Bamidele assured Nigerians at home and in the diaspora that the federation will soon come out of diverse challenges undermining its progress, citing diverse development-driven reforms that the new government had initiated.

The senate leader, therefore, urged Nigerians to team up with the new government to lead the federation out of doldrums; implement key reforms that will create limitless opportunities for its teeming young population and rebuild global confidence.

He specifically appealed to the leadership of the NLC and TUC not to embark on an indefinite strike in the national interest, saying such an action “will further inflict more pains on Nigerians at the time the new government is working hard to address their concerns and grievances.

“At a time like this, labour unions are advised to embrace dialogue rather than consider options that will compound the sufferings of the people.

“At a time like this, all parties are supposed to go into negotiation with absolute trust in the new government.”

He said that President Tinubu’s economic reforms would soon begin to yield positive outcomes that would exponentially boost the standard of living among Nigerians irrespective of their socio-economic status.

The senate leader hailed the founding fathers of Nigeria “for their unalloyed patriotism, towering nationalism, uncommon sacrifice and dogged struggle that culminated in the independence.

“As Nigerians, we are under obligation to ensure that the labour of our heroes will never be in vain. I congratulate Nigerians as our nation turns 63 as a strong, united and indivisible nation that the world over is now waiting for to occupy her rightful place among nations,” he said.

Bamidele enjoined Nigerians to maximise the opportunity inherent in their comradeship, willful togetherness and collective desire to further travel the journey ahead and make Nigeria a better place to proudly bequeath to the next generation.

He reassured all stakeholders that the 10th Senate would continue to make impactful legislations for Nigeria’s common good; under the leadership of the President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

