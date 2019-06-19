Senate: Lawan approves appointment of media aides, others

#TrackNigeria President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday approved the appointment of Mr Mohammed Isa as his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Mr Babagana Muhammad, Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate, in a statement in Abuja said Lawan also approved the appointment of Dr Betty Okoroh as his Special Assistant on Administration.

Muhammad said Mr Olu Onemola was appointed as Special Assistant on New Media, while Mr Tope Olowoeye was appointed as Senior Legislative Aide on Media and Publicity (Photography).

He said Mr Ogechukwu Nwankwoh would function as Senior Legislative Aide on Schedules and Events.(NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

