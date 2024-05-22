Senate launches Magazine

The Senate on Wednesday presented its in-house publication, “10th Senate,” to the public. Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Chairman, Senate Committee

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Wednesday presented its in-house publication, “10th Senate,” to the public. Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, unveiled the magazine on the floor of the Red Chamber during plenary.

Addressing his colleagues, the Senate spokesperson said the new publication “is an embodiment of the Senate’s commitment to open dialogue and effective communication with Nigerian people within and outside. Within its pages, you will find a tapestry of stories, insights, and ideas that reflect the rich chronicle of our nation. It will serve as a platform for the Senate to share its legislative achievements, initiatives, and aspirations, while also providing a voice to the diverse voices of our citizenry”.

“As we embark on this journey together, let us embrace the power of knowledge and dialogue. Let us seize this opportunity to strengthen the bond between the Senate and the people, as we work hand in hand towards a brighter future for our beloved nation”.

Speaking with journalists shortly after plenary, Senator Adaramodu, who incidentally is the Editor-in-Chief of the magazine said the lawmakers are anxious to drive their own narrative in the public, conscious of the space constraints in the traditional media.

He said:” It will be a quarterly magazine to chronicle activities of the Senate which the traditional media may not give attention to.

“Today, at the chamber, the Media Committee birthed a magazine to show the other areas that you and our partners haven’t been able to showcase.

“We know that in the newsrooms there are deluges of news items fighting for space. You pick the ones that are immediate. That’s why we came up with this quarterly magazine , Tenth Senate.

Our story can’t be better told by the third party, we want to tell it ourselves

“We want the people of Nigeria to know that we are representing them adequately. We don’t want to restrict ourselves to just the hallowed chamber.”

Asked by journalists if funds for publication of the magazine would be from public funds appropriated for the National Assembly, Adaramodu clarified that individual lawmakers would finance the publication.

“It is to be financed by Senators, we are contributing to run it to shore up our image, we aren’t going to take money either through Appropriation or other sources.”