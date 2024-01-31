Senate invites Service Chiefs over security challenge

The Senate has invited Service Chiefs for an interaction over increasing security challenge in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamideleat plenary after a closed-door session.

Presenting the motion, Bamidele said that the motion was sponsored by the entire 109 senators.

The motion was titled: “Motion on Spate of Insecurity in Nigeria”.

Bamidele noted with sadness, the rising spate of killings, kidnappings, banditry and other criminal activities in the nation.

“Senate further notes the recent killings in Agata local government area of Benue, which led to lost of lives including security personnel and wanting destruction of property.

“As well as the brutal killings of eleven residents of Logo local government area of Benue.

“Senate equally notes the various kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where victims have been killed after collecting ransom.”

Opeyemi said the several cases of kidnappings all over the country where huge ransom had been paid and several of the victims still got killed.

“The recent killings of two traditional rulers in Ekiti state and the abduction of primary school pupils in Ekiti had further aggravated the level of insecurity in the country.

“There was also the unfortunate bomb explosion at Bodija in Ibadan, Oyo where no less than five lives were lost and several residential houses, schools, hotels and religious centres were destroyed.

“The Senate equally notes the killing of several residents of Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi communities in Plateau.”

In his remarks, the Senate President Godswill Akpabio said that the Senate would after the meeting with the security chiefs, discuss the outcome with President Bola Tinubu.

“After the interactive session with the security chiefs, which we agreed that it should be next week, we would also fix a time to discuss the outcome with Mr President.

“We have a responsibility to collaborate with the executive and contribute our ideas to ensure that our constituents and ourselves, including our children can sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Security is everybody’s business and without security, we cannot have progress.”

Akpabio said that the Senate was very determined to make laws and pass resolutions aimed at ensuring rapid progress of the country and the immediate improvement of the Nigerian economy.

“This will not be possible without a secured nation. We will take this up with Mr President after interaction with security chiefs,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Senate has adjourned till Feb. 6 to allow the senators participate in the forthcoming bye-elections.(NAN)

By Naomi Sharang

