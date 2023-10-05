Senate invites security chiefs over spate of insecurity

By Haruna Salami

The Senate at plenary on Thursday resolved to invite the National Security Adviser (NSA), Service Chiefs, DG DSS, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) to address the senators in closed session.

The resolution was sequel to the adoption of a “Motion on Kidnapping of university students in Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina state on Wednesday October 4, 2023 and the rising cases of kidnapping for ransom in the Northwest geopolitical zone”.

The Senate also resolved to direct the Nigeria Police to ensure that the school protection squad demonstrates a clear commitment to protecting school children and provide a safe environment where students and teachers can engage in teaching and learning without the fear of being attacked or kidnapped.

Senator Yar’adua in the motion noted with serious concern the kidnap of 5 female students of the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State by gunmen from their hostel rooms in the early hours of Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

He also noted that a fortnight ago, 24 school students of Federal University of Gusau were also abducted, but fortunately, 16 of them were successfully freed 3 days later during the rescue conducted by security agencies.

“Worried that these kidnap incidents have thrown the University and academic communities into a panic mood.

“Aware that eight corps members had been kidnapped by suspected terrorists on their way to camp in Zamfara State on Monday, August 21, 2023. The corps members were traveling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to Sokoto State, for the one-year mandatory national service, when their vehicle was intercepted by the terrorists.

The Katsina senator recalled that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, when appointed in June 2023, amongst his first set of action plans was the creation of the school protection squad, an initiative aimed at enhancing the safety of schools and children.

According to the Force Public Relations officers (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi. “The squad will be equipped with relevant assets and advanced training to effectively respond to security challenges facing educational institutions across the country”.

The Senate equally resolved as follow:

“Urge the various security agencies in Nigeria to be more proactive and ensure these kidnapped Students are all released without delay.

“Call on the military and other security agencies to conduct a special operation to dislodge the bandits in the Northwest zone.

“Direct the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure the relevant security agencies comply”.

Finally, the upper chamber commended the security agencies for their ongoing effort in tackling the menace of kidnapping, insurgency, and other security challenges.

