Senate investigates non-completion of Mararaba,Mubi,Michika road rehabilitation

The Senate on Wednesday resolved to investigate the abandonment of Mararaba Mubi-Michika-Madagali road rehabilitation in Adamawa.

This followed a motion sponsored by Sen .Ishaku Abbo ( PDP -Adamawa North), who drew the attention of the lawmakers on the deplorable state of the road in spite of the payment of over N1.2 billion to Rhas Nigeria Ltd. to rehabilitate the road.

He said the project which had been abandoned had caused the death of many people given the poor state of the road.

He urged the Senate to quickly intervene.

“The rehabilitation of Mararaba Mubi-Michika-Madagali road which was awarded to Rhas Nigeria Ltd, included the rehabilitation of three bridges disconnected by soldiers to fight the Boko Haram.

“Since 2017, Rhas Nigeria Ltd. received over N1. 2 billion in three instalment.

“Over two years of the contract award, in spite of receiving mobilisation fee, the project has been abandoned.

“The economic activities of Adamawa have been affected by non-rehabilitation of the road.

Residents live in perpetual fear of attacks because the road is in bad shape,” Abbo said.

Seconding the motion, Sen. Abba Moro (PDP Benue) said accross the country, road contracts we’re abandoned with contractors not held to account.

“Most contractors, especially the local ones get contracts just to grab what they want.

“We need to investigate it as a way of our legislative intervention,” Moro said.

Also speaking, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (APC Adamawa ) said some contractors believed that contracts were given to them as a share of their national cake.

She said the company must be investigated to ascertain whether it had the capacity to handle such a project.

Speaking, President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan said the committee of work would investigate and find out why the project habd been stopped.

The Senate, however, mandated its Committee on Works and Housing to engage the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to investigate the level of work and why the project was abandoned and report back in two weeks.(NAN)