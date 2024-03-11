Senate inaugurates 17 member Ad-Hoc Committee to probe Ways & Means under Buhari

The Senate on Monday inaugurated a 17 man Ad-Hoc Committee to investigate N23 trillion expenditure under the last administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Inaugurating the committee, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the committee was constituted following the report of the Joint Committees on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions; Finance; National Planning; Agriculture; and Appropriations after interacting with the Federal Government’s Economic Management Team.

Akpabio said the committee holds great significance as “it is charged with the investigation of the ways and means, including the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme”.

“The constitution of this committee is a testament to the Senate’s unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance. It reflects our dedication to addressing the concerns of the Nigerian people and upholding the principles of democracy.

According to him, the 9th Senate approved N23 trillion Ways and Means with a caveat that the executive will bring the details of the expenditure, a promise yet to be fulfilled, adding that “Ways and Means is contributing to the hardship of today”.

To the members of the esteemed committee, chaired by Senator Isah Jibrin (Kogi East), Akpabio said “I implore you to approach your responsibilities with the utmost sense of patriotism, professionalism and integrity. Your investigation demands impartiality and fairness, always keeping the public interest and the welfare of our nation at the forefront. We must leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of the truth. Therefore, conduct thorough inquiries and dig out information that will assist the Senate in making laws for the betterment of our country.

“The success of this Ad-Hoc committee hinges on collaboration, cooperation, and a steadfast commitment to the common good. Let us set aside personal and partisan interests, focusing solely on the task at hand. By working harmoniously, we can ensure that the Ways and Means in Nigeria are managed prudently, efficiently, and in accordance with the law.

“Moreover, confidentiality is paramount to your work. The information and data we gather during our investigations are sensitive and must be handled with the utmost care and discretion. Adhering to strict protocols will ensure the security and integrity of the information you uncover.

He enjoined the committee to engage with relevant stakeholders, experts, and organizations, adding that their valuable insights and perspectives will strengthen the credibility and comprehensiveness of your findings and recommendations.

“I urge you to remain open to constructive inputs and feedback, harnessing the knowledge and expertise of others to achieve your collective goal.

As you embark on this vital mission, please maintain open lines of communication with the public. The Nigerian people must be kept informed of your progress and findings, as their trust and confidence in your work are of utmost importance. You must demonstrate your dedication to serving our nation with distinction and honor.

For the umpteenth time, he urged the committee members to “remember the gravity of the task before you. The future of our nation rests upon your shoulders, and you must approach this task with grave seriousness and determination. Guided by the principles of justice, fairness, and the common good, work tirelessly to ensure the responsible management of Ways and Means in Nigeria”.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Ad-Hoc Committee, Senator Isah Jibrin Kogi (East) in his response, assured Nigerians that the committee will carry out the assignment expeditiously and without any form of compromise.

He said “Ways and Means and the Anchor Borrowers Programme have occupied the public space in the last few months . They have aroused various discussions amongst individuals and groups with various opinions and interpretations.

“The implication of this is that Nigerians are waiting for the result of this investigation. I want to assure you that we are going to carryout this assignment expeditiously without any form of compromise that I can assure you. I want to implore the beneficiaries of that program that they should please make available to us relevant documents when we come asking for them. I equally want to implore them to make themselves available when ever we call them to make our work easy for us. I assure you that we are going to do our very best.

The inauguration was attended by the Ministers of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Budget and National Planning, CBN Governor, Accountant General of the Federation and Auditor General for the Federal.

By Haruna Salami