Senate in valedictory session: VP, First Lady, Gov Uba Sani, others in attendance

By Haruna Salami

The Senate Saturday had its valedictory session, which marks the end of the 9th Senate.

The session commenced with presentation of certificate of service and legacy report of their performance from June 2919 to June 2023 by the Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

Lawan laid the ground rules, which allocated 3 minutes for each member to speak.

However, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima and the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu were allowed up to 10 minutes to speak, if they so wished.

The only item on the Order Paper of the day was the valedictory session.

Details later

