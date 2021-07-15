Senate in rowdy session over Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill

….as some senators stage walk out

By Haruna Salami

The tension could be felt everywhere in the National Assembly as the clause by clause of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill went underway.

The situation was building up gradually as the Senate President was using his power to rule on any amendment, mostly against the position of the majority through voice vote.

However, when it came to electronic transmission of results, it was rejected after heated debate. This made some senators of the opposition party to stage a walk out after the stalemate.

The Senate President’s frantic efforts to calm frayed nerves did not achieve the desired result making him to quickly resort to close session, which is still on.

Meanwhile, staff and visitors to the National Assembly could be seen in groups discussing the stalemate.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...