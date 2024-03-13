Senate in closed session for security briefing by Wike

The Senate has held a closed session with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Nyesome Wike for security briefing on “modalities

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has held a closed session with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Nyesome Wike for security briefing on “modalities put in place to secure residents of the FCT.

Before going into closed session, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central) moved a motion to allow the Senate receive the Minister of the FCT and the Commissioner of Police FCT to brief senators on the modalities put in place to secure residents of the FCT.

The security situation in the FCT has been of great concern to many Nigerians in recent times.