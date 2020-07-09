Senate holds valedictory session for Osinowo

Share the news













By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Wednesday held a valedictory session in honour of late Senator Adebayo Osinowo, lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, NASS.

The Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC – Kebbi North), in his motion to kick-start the valedictory session, gave a profile of the late Senator.

“Senator Adebayo Osinowo was born in mid 50’s into the family of Late Alhaji Rabiu Osinowo of Odo-Egbo in ljebu ode and Alhaja Mariamo Taiwo Osinowo.

“A successful politician and contributor to our nascent democracy, Sen. Osinowo attended St. Augustine Primary School, IJebu-Ode, and lsoyin Grammar School, lsoyin. He worked briefly in Lagos with the Federal Ministry of works between 1977 and 1979 before traveling to Italy for further studies.

“He attended University of Perugia, Italy for the Italian Language course after which he proceeded to Institute per Geometra Rome Italy to read Building Technology and Urbaniana University Rome Italy for specialization (Master) in Mass Communicazione.

“On his return to Nigeria, Senator Osinowo set up NITAL Ltd. (Nigeria Italian Company) and NIMCO Ltd In 1986. He was the Chairman/CEO of NIMCO Dredging COmpany Ltd. and NIMCO Pilling Company Ltd until he contested for elective office in 2003.

“Sen. Osinowo started active politicking in the Second Republic when the late Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Abiola was the state Chairman of the then ruling party, National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

“He was the Chairman of the youth wing of the party. Senator Osinowo was a member of defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) and he played a prominent role in the development and success of the party as well as the election of Chief M.K.O. Abiola which was annulled.

“He participated fully in the struggle for actualization of June 12 mandate that led to his detention with Chief M.K.O. Abiola and other progressives throughout the regime of late Gen. Sanni Abacha”, the Senate Leader said.

Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe said, “The American playwright, Ernest Hemingway said that every man’s life ends the same way. It is only the details of how the person lived and how he died that distinguishes one person from the other.

“And so I concur with the Senate Leader, who has reeled out everything about our dear friend and colleague, Bayo Osinowo.

“I concur with him on everything he has said concerning Bayo was just as it is. We all sat here and watched him over there make those words that are portentous when you listen to them today, because at the time he was saying it, nobody knew that we are also going to have to confront his own mortality.”

Abaribe described the lawmaker as a grassroots politician who was very soft spoken and loved by his people.

Some other lawmakers such as Senator Ibikunle Amosun (APC – Ogun Central) described the Late Osinowo as one “who served Lagos state with all that he had.”

Senator Francis Fadahunsi (PDP – Osun East) prayed for God to console the family of the deceased, adding that the lawmaker’s death should be the last to befall the Ninth Senate.

Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo (APC – Bayelsa East) in his tribute said the lifestyle of the deceased was defined by his respect and live for orderliness in society.

Senator Aishatu Ahmed (APC – Adamawa Central) lauded Senator Osinowo for his commitment to the development of the South West.

According to Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru (APC – Osun Central), “in the development of the South West, history cannot be written without the contribution of Senator Osinowo.”

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the Late Osinowo left a very deep impression that he was a friendly, jovial and unassuming person, even though he accomplished so much.”

He described the deceased as a very religious person whose experience as a legislator made him a valuable asset to the Ninth Assembly. “I would later come to know how influential and deep-rooted he was in Lagos politics, particularly.

“When we are to appoint the leadership of Committees, because of what I came to know about his background, I thought he was going to be an asset to the Senate Committee on Marine.

“For proper and effective oversight, someone with his background will definitely bring value to the activities of the committee.

“So, in addition to being the Chairman of the Committee on Industries, he was also Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Marine Transport”, the Senate President added.

Lawan further described the deceased as a very religious and devout Muslim in his lifetime.

“He was a deeply religious person with deep religious knowledge and we could see how his knowledge of his religion shaped his life”, Lawan said.

Related