Senate holds  valedictory session for 3 members

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Wednesday held Valedictory session for Senators Abdullahi Adamu, (Nasarawa West), Abubakar Kyari (Borno North) and Mohammed, Hassan (Zamfara Central) who resigned their membership of the upper chamber yesterday due to their election as APC National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman (North) and Deputy Governor of Zamfara state respectively.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu was elected as APC National Chairman at the party’s convention on March 26, 2022 in Abuja while Senator Abubakar Kyari was elected Deputy National Chairman (North) and Senator Mohammed Hassan was appointed Deputy Governor of Zamfara state thereby creating vacancy in the Senate.

The senators took turns to pour encomiums on their 3 colleagues.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks, which he termed “call to duty” said the elevation of the colleagues was a vote of confidence on them and the institution of the National Assembly.

Lawan said the fact that the National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman (North), National Secretary and National Auditor are senators, past and present showed “the legislature has come of age, contributing to our national political development and evolution”.

He said though the Senate will miss the colleagues in chamber, but not in the political space because they will continue to interact at that level.

In his reaction to the encomiums and commendations poured on them, Senator Abdullahi Adamu assured the senators that he will protect their interests within the confines of the APC constitution and its processes.

Senator Abubakar Kyari who has spent seven years in the Senate said he was hoping to continue to represent his people in that capacity, “but providence has place more responsibility on me”.

“I’m most thankful for the purposeful leadership at the Senate level” and did not forget to thank the management of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and staff for cordial working relation during his time as Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT in addition to “amiable Governor of Borno state, Prof. Babagana Zulum.

Senator Mohammed Hassan, Deputy Governor of Zamfara state, who said his appointment was from God, said Zamfara has experienced a lot of banditry and kidnappings, adding “it is very difficult to govern the state”.

However, he said as a commissioner in the state for 8 years, he will “contribute his quota to support Governor Bello Muhammad Matawale”.

