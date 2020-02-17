Senate holds public hearing on Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill

The Senate Committee, on Monday held public hearing on a bill that is aimed at prohibiting sexual harassment in tertiary institutions.

Stakeholders, including students, Civil Society Organisations (CSO’s), attended the public hearing of the bill, which is sponsored by Senate Deputy President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The bill followed a BBC investigation that uncovered alleged sexual misconduct by lecturers in Nigeria and Ghana.

According to Omo-Agege, “Sexual harassment in our campuses is a repugnant challenge to our values as a people. For far too long, sexual predators masquerading as educators have plied the corridors of our nation’s higher institutions unchecked. It will continue in the absence of an appropriate leadership response.”