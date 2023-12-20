…..Senate gives Registrar General, CAC 24 hours to appear before it

Senate Committee on Finance has mandated the Inspector General of Police to compel appearance of the Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission, Ishaq Hussain Magaji before it within 24 hours.

Chairman of the Committee, Sani Musa (Niger East) expressed anger when the Registrar General shunned the Committee’s invitation for the third time on Wednesday.

The RG was , but some financial discrepancies were spotted by the Committee in the book of accounts submitted it and needed further explanation, a development that seems to have scared the CAC boss from appearing before the Committee.

The four senior officials of the Corporate Affairs Commission having confirmed several letter of invitation by the Clerk of the Senate Committee on Finance could not explain reasons RG’s absence before the panel.

Before Senator Musa’s remark, Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South) called for punitive measures against the RG to serve as deterrent to others.

Senator Dandutse Muntari Mohar (Katsina South) expressed frustration at the RG’s disdain for the Committee, wondering what he was hiding that makes him to be scared.

He was of the view that “it’s disrespect by the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission to shun this Committee for the third time.

“Even the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria appears before us to present a budget. Who is Registrar General of CAC that cannot appear before us?”

Reacting, Senator Abdul Ningi advised the CAC officials not to come back without the RG, urging them to let the CAC face the heat and explain how the spent money in the agency.

Ningi said “it is imperative to understand where they are coming from, that this is not the first time they are appearing before the Committee.

“There was a deliberate discussion with you that there was discrepancies in revenue generation and expenditure by the Corporate Affairs Commission and we said, the Registrar General should be here.

“Yet you are here and you probably told him that you can do the job. Even if you can do the job, this job is not for you, please. Don’t take the bullet that is meant for him”.

“In his ruling after reactions by the Committee members, Sani Musa said “with all sense of humility, the Corporate Affairs Registrar General has disregarded this Committee.

“Distinguished colleagues, Corporate Affairs Commission was present when we treated MTEF/FSP and the Director of Finance was here. We saw discrepancies and we told you to go and come back.

“You have your book keepers; you have your records and we asked you to go and tidy up and report back, but you never did.

“I have cause to tell the Secretariat to send you a letter, you appeared here. When you came, you said the Registrar General just fell ill. I excused you, expecting you are going to come back with documents requested.

“You Know what the financial regulation of this country is. I had cause to tell the Committee Secretariat to write you again and you are here without the RG.

“You are the custodian of finances of the Corporate Affairs Commission and there are discrepancies.

“How many entities are registered in this country. How many? How much were you reporting there and you are taking us with levity.

“I am invoking Section 89 (2) mandating the Inspector General of Police to compel appearance of the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission before the Senate Committee on Finance within 24 hours”.

By Haruna Salami

