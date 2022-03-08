Senate gets new Clerk

By Haruna Salami

The Senate Tuesday welcomed a new Clerk, Chinedu Ajubueze.He took over from El-ladan, who retired in February this year.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan who made the announcement wished the new Clerk to the Senate, “a very successful tenure and engagement” with the Distinguished members.

“You were in the House of Representatives, so I assume you have gathered experience on how to run your secretariat and indeed the chamber.

“We have little differences between our system and that of the House of Representatives and where you see such differences, try to ensure you emphasise them”, Lawan admonished.

