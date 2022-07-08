Senate fumes over Kuje Prison attack 



...decries lack of CCTV, other tracking gadgets



By Haruna Salami

The Senate Thursday descended heavily on management of Kuje Medium Security Custodian Centre over unhindered attack on it in the early hours of Wednesday by terrorists of Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP).

The upper legislative chamber expressed its total displeasure on none functional Close Circuit Television (CCTV) at the prison which incapacitated management and security officers from preventing and responding appropriately to the attack that led to escape of over 800 inmates.

Expressing their anger on the incident during on the spot assessment, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, his Deputy , Ovie Omo-Agege and other principal officers, described the attack as “very disappointing and failure of security system”.

They wondered how 300 ISWAP operatives accessed the premises of correctional centre on foot, forced their ways into the various cells and released over 800 targeted inmates for over an hour without any counter offensive from security personnel on ground.

“This is unacceptable and will not be condoned. For CCTV and other relevant tracking gadgets not to be available or not functional is highly disturbing and dangerous for the security of inmates and residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

“The way the operation was even carried out based on inspection made by us, strongly indicate insiders’ connivance, which must be critically looked into “, said the Senate President .

From barrage of questions fired at the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) , Haliru Nababa , 51 security officers were said to be on ground as at the time of the attack.

The 51 security operatives as submitted by CG NCoS, got overwhelmed by the 300 attackers armed with AK 47 and Improvised Explosives Device (IEDs) .

“Our men and other security operatives like the Army and Police , gave the attackers the required counter offensive which made them to suffer casualty of about four terrorists” , he said .

Irked by his submission, the Deputy Senate President said killing four out of 300 “is nothing to write home about”.

“I’ m personally disturbed by this your submission . Killing just four terrorists out of 300 is nothing to me .

“This type of poor response to heinous crime of this nature is not deterring in anyway because they can attack again”, Omo-Agege said .

By way of resolution, the Senate President told the NCS CG to ensure proposals for procurement of CCTV and other tracking gadgets as well as enough security personnel at the centre in 2023 budget be forwarded.

He said the Senate Committee on Interior and other security related ones will very soon summon the CG and other relevant authorities of Custodian Centres for post mortem review of the incidences and required way out.

“There should be an end to all these issues of jail break or outright attacks.

“Our failing security system must be reviewed and required technology brought to bear because all maximum and medium correctional centres must have functional CCTV and well secured at all times against any form of attack”, he stressed .

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

