Senate expresses concern over Boko Haram resurgence, likelihood of spreading to other parts of North

The Senate has expressed grave concern over the recent resurgence of Boko Haram activities in some parts of North East, particularly in Hong and Gombi Local Government Areas of Adamawa State

By Haruna Salami

In a motion on urgent national importance moved by Senator Iya Abbas (Adamawa Central), the Senate noted that the incidences of successive Boko Haram attacks on communities in Hong LGA left thousands of innocent people homeless and displaced.

The red chamber catalogued the frequent attacks that affect the following communities among others thus:

“25th February, 2025 Kwapre and Zah were under attack where houses were burnt, schools destroyed, and many people injured.

“15th April, 2025 Banga and Lar communities were attacked, five killed, houses and churches burnt down.

“26th April, 2025, Kwapre in Yadul district, Garaha ward was attacked again. This time 11 members of the local vigilante were killed, houses and public properties destroyed.

“16th May, 2025 (just last week) Kulda in Yadul District, Garaha Ward was attacked, 16 people killed, over 90% of the houses, including places of worship, were burned down.

“Mayo Ladde community in Gaya ward was also attacked. The attack left 6 people dead.

Senator Iya Abbas in the motion also noted that the neighbouring Gombi LGA has as well been under the Boko Haram attacks. He said “January 17th 2025, 4 people were killed; February 17th 2025, 1 hunter was killed”.

The Senate was aware that the resurgence of the Boko Haram activities cut across the North-Eastern states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.

“Worried that the unfortunate activities of the Boko Haram affect the economic activities of the affected areas and, by extension, the whole region and the country at large. People in the affected areas no longer go to the farms or normal trading activities.

“Disturbed that if not proactively checked, the Boko Haram insurgency is capable of spreading to wider communities in the North and beyond”.

In its resolution, the red chamber, “while commanding the brilliant performance of the law enforcement agents, urged for the establishment of a Military base in Hong Local Government Area for reinforcement to the existing personnel of the Nigerian Army and other sister security operatives.

“Direct NEMA to provide relief materials to cushion the effects of the attacks on the affected communities”.

In his remarks, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio said “there must be vigilance” as loss of a lot of lives and communities paying allegiance was unacceptable”.