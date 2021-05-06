By Haruna Salami

The Senate has expressed the determination to fast-track the passage of Public Health Emergency Act 2021 in view of many other legislative engagements before the two chambers.

Senator Chukwuka Utazi, Chairman Senate Committee on Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases gave this indication at a public hearing on “A Bill for an Act to repeal the Quarantine Act CAP Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and Enact the Public Health Emergency Act 2021 on Thursday at the National assembly.

To achieve this goal, Utazi said the Committee will go on a week retreat to enable their consultants who have listened to the intervention by the major stakeholders in the industry on the bill to collate their contributions.

“We won’t want to delay because you know that there are many challenges facing the National Assembly such as the National Electoral Act Amendment Bill, the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and the Constitution review.

On the Constitution review Utazi said all the members are supposed to travel to the six geo- political zones and they want to conclude with the retreat “before our colleagues travel for other activities”.

At the public hearing, persons with disabilities made a strong case for the inclusion of its members in healthcare delivery. Lois Auta-Udonkata, Founder, Cedar Seed Foundation in her presentation said they lost some of their members during Covid-19 pandemic “because we are not included, especially women and girls with disabilities”, adding, she wants to see “inclusivity” of her members in healthcare delivery.

Nigeria Medical Association, NMA representative, Dr. Idris Omede said the association supports the amendment bill.

However, Abubakar Kende, Secretary General of Nigerian Red Cross Society bitterly complained that the Society was not included in New bill despite its crucial role in response to diseases and emergencies generally. He urged the committee to take critical look at the matter.

On his part, Tunde Salman, Convener, u Good Governance Team emphasised “clean electricity as part of good health.

Senator Utazi, Chairman of the Committee and sponsor of the bill assured all stakeholders that the Committee come up with a legislation that will meet the expectation of Nigerians.

