Senate elects Ibrahim Gobir as new leader

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Wednesday selected Senator Abdullahi Ibrahim Gobir as the new Senate Leader and

Chairman of All Progressive Congress, APC Caucus.

This followed a letter sent to the upper chamber from the APC, which was read by the Senate President

Ahmad Lawan during plenary.

The letter, which was signed by APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said Gobir replaced the

former Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya who resigned after his defection to the opposition, Peoples

Democratic Party, PDP.

Lawan congratulated the new leader and wished him “a very successful tenure and God’s guidance”,

adding that he should “make sure he carried everyone along”.

Senator Gobir represents Sokoto East senatorial district and from the same North West zone with the

former leader, Abdullahi Yahaya.

