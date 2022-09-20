Senate effects minor reshuffle  of standing committees

By Haruna Salami

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has announced minor changes to the chairmanship of the Senate standing committees.

Following the announcement, the former Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya (Kebbi North) now chairs the committee of Agriculture and Rural development.

Also Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West) who was the former chairman of committee on Aviation has been moved to Chair the committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Meanwhile Senator Biodun Olujimi (Ekiti South) formerly with the Committee on Diaspora and Inter – Governmental Agencies has been assigned to Chair the committee on Aviation.

In addition, former Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Ibrahim Danbata is to head the committee on Security and Intelligence while Senator Michael Nnachi (Ebonyi South) is now the Chairman Senate Committee on Diaspora and Inter Governmental Agencies.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

