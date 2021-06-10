Senate donates relief materials to Wassa IDPs camp in FCT

The Senate has donated relief materials worth N10 million to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Wassa camp, a suburb of Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in company of his Deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege, and other principal officers of the senate, presented the items at a ceremony on Thursday at Wassa.

The event was part of activities lined up for the celebration of two years anniversary of the 9th Senate.

Lawan thanked God for sparing the senators’ lives to witness two years of their inauguration, noting that the IDPs camp was actually the consequence of the security challenges facing the country.

He said the senate would continue to focus on other areas that matters to Nigerians, including provision of an electoral climate in which Nigerians would freely elect their leaders and representatives.

He said the Senate would also work assiduously towards reviewing the 1999 Constitution to ensure that governance was improved upon, for Nigerians to continue to enjoy its diversity and utilise its vast endowments.

“This is an Internally Displaced Persons Camp, none of our brothers and sisters in this camp wanted to be here or wished to be here.

“All of them were forced to be in the camp, the rest of us who are not in this camp and those of us especially in leadership positions are supposed to show empathy and commitment.

“First, ensuring that while these our compatriots are in this camp and indeed in any other camp, that their life is protected.

“Their dignity is protected and of course, we must ensure that the Nigerians in this camp and indeed in all other refugee camps or IDPs camp who are vulnerable in so many ways receive what is due to them from government,” he said.

Lawan added that: “They need to be protected, that is to say there must be sufficient security here and indeed across the country to protect them.

“But they also need government to do what is right.

“We will take particular interest on the health facilities available in this camp and indeed other camps.

”We as a government have a national policy on refugees and people in camps like this.”

He said the National Assembly was working closely with the executive to provide more resources for the military and other security agencies fighting security challenges until normalcy was restored in all parts of the country.

According to Lawan, the National Assembly will expedite action towards approving the supplementary budget of N895 billion request by the executive.

This, he said, would make available the required resources for security agencies to ensure that Nigerians were safe in their communities.

Lawan said over N700 billion additional fund was proposed for the security agencies, saying that the National Assembly has been waiting for the request for the supplementary budget.

Mr Usman Ibrahim, the Chairman of the Wassa 2 IDPs camp, said that the members of the community were happy for the gesture.

“Sometimes, they come to us about these houses, they do say that government wanted to start work on the houses, so we appeal to government to provide us with another place or a tent for temporary shelter,” he said.

He also appealed to government to provide the required drugs in the clinic serving the community. (NAN)