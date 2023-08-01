Senate doing thorough screening on ministerial nominees – Yari

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Sen. Abdula’ziz Yari (APC-Zamfara) says the Senate is doing its best to ensure thorough screening of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees.



Yari stated this when he answered questions from newsmen shortly after he paid a private visit to Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that President Bola Tinubu hasn’t made mistake in the ministerial nominations.

“The Senate believe strongly that Tinubu has done thorough deep investigation about the credibility of each and every person brought on board.



” Take a bow and go you saw yesterday (Monday) is a tradition in the National Assembly. Anybody that is seen to take a bow and go is either one of the prominent person that served Nigeria for a long or his track record is known to every Nigerian.



” And the National Assembly has a tradition if you served as a Senator or a Honourable member of the House of Representatives is an honour to read your Curriculum Vitae and maybe explain yourself which they all have the record to ask you to take a bow and go.

” But where we need to do a thorough job for Nigerians we used to do it and you can see but whatever we did as a leaders Nigerian people will look as if we are not doing enough. A leader don’t dig deep enough but he do his best.

” So we are doing our best to ensure that we thoroughly interrogate the nominees to the satisfaction of Nigerians, ” Yari said.

He called on Nigerians to bear with the lawmakers and assured that the National Assembly would continue to do its best in satisfying the yearnings of the people.



” As the President said yesterday (Monday) we are also saying the same thing, Nigerians should bear with us, we are there for them on their behalf and we are going to do our best, what only we need from them is to be patience.



” Each and every person brought on board we believe strongly the President has done his thorough deep investigation about the credibility of each and everyone one of them.

” We at the National Assembly are doing how best through what has been presented to us and we ask you questions according to your discipline and what we are expecting from you,” he said.

Yari said that the nominees were expected to have a deep knowledge on Information about water resources, finances, education and health.



” We centred our questions on what your profession is. And so far those that we went through have answered our questions satisfactorily and we are going to do our best to ensure that we put them on for the job.



” And you see is not about only having a credential, not only having a credibility and not only having experience but sometimes is about the office you are holding.”

On his private visit to Shettima, Yari said he was in the presidential villa to formerly congratulate the VP and to assure him of his unwavering support.

” By seeing me here I came to visit a friend that we have a long time relationship ranges from the days of the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP).



” We were only three ANPP governor’s then, Kashim, Gaidam and Yari and since the time he assumed office I have not been here so came here to once again congratulate him and pray for him for almighty Allah’s guidance.



” And to give him all assurance that we are together as we started together from day one so that is why I’m here specifically,” he said. (NAN)

