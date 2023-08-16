Senate Deputy President felicitates IBB at 82

By Kingsley Okoye

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Barau Jibrin, has extolled the virtues of former Military President, retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

Jibrin said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ismail Mudashir.

The elder statesman who was born in Minna, Niger, on Aug. 17, 1941, served as the country’s Military President between Aug. 27, 1985 and Aug. 26, 1993.

He said the former military leader played a significant role in the advancement of the country’s infrastructure.

“On the occasion of his 82nd birthday. I pray Allah to grant him good health and strength for us to continue to draw from his wealth of knowledge, wisdom and experience,” he said. (NAN)

