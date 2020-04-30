Senate denies approving fresh N850bn loan for Buhari

The Senate has denied reports that it approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for a fresh loan of N850 billion.

This is contained in a statement by Sen. Ajibola Basiru, chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs on Thursday.

Stressing that the reports erroneous, he said the Tuesday resolution was an amendment to the earlier one that had been approved to be part of what will fund the 2020 Appropriation Act.

Basiru explained that the earlier approval, which fund was to be sourced from external sources, could not be possible because of COVID-19, added to the dwindling international oil market.

He added that the prevailing situation made the President to request “that the approved loan should rather be raised through the Domestic Capital Market.”

“It is very important to make a clarification, particularly on the widely circulated erroneous report that the Senate approved a fresh loan of N850 billion at the Plenary on Tuesday.

“That is far from the truth. The resolution passed was an amendment of the earlier resolution as to the source of the initial N850 billion loan that had been approved to be part of what should be used to fund the 2020 Appropriation Act.

“You will recall that the Senate had actually approved the loan of N850 billion but to be sourced from external sources.

“However, because of the covid-19 Pandemic and of the challenge in the international oil market with the attendant challenges of raising the approved loan externally, the President requested that the approved loan should rather be raised through the Domestic Capital Market.

“It was the above request as to sourcing the earlier approved external borrowing of N850bn from Domestic Capital Market that was approved by the Senate,” the statement read.