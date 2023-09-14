Senate denies alleged disbursement of N100m to lawmakers

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate has denied alleged disbursement of N100 million to lawmakers.

Sen.Yemi Adaramodu, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, said this a statement in Abuja on Thursday.



He described the statement credited to the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), on the purported disbursement of the money as strange, ludicrous and unthinkable.

”What do these negative characters want to gain from their lies and falsehood against the National Assembly?this is strange to us, very ludicrous and unthinkable.

“There is no N100million for a legislator anywhere, from which budget is this coming from?



“How, where and when? this is another satanic ploy of a miserable gang of media and political dark angels, to bring the Nigerian parliament into disrepute and pitch the legislators against the Nigerian public.



“We believe that the public is aware that popular democracy is an anathema to some unpatriotic political mercenaries, hence their systemic blackmail of the parliament, which undoubtedly is the soul of democracy and sovereignty,” Adaramodu said.

He urged the public and especially, the Nigerian workers, to disregard the allegation as it was baseless.

Adaramodu said that the lawmakers who were chosen among the masses of the people, shall certainly be with the people and eternally for the people.

“The national assembly shall not hesitate, henceforth to take constitutional and legal actions against irreverent merchants of rumours and ill wills against legislators.

“The national assembly should not be taken as a political scapegoat.

“We don’t expect anything less from the NLC leadership, we only opined that they will place national interest above partisan nihilistic outbursts.

“If the congress wishes to serve as the conscience of Nigerian workers, it must purge itself of political comments that can truncate our democracy,” he said.

Adaramodu added:” We believe that Nigerians see this new unscrupulous advocacy as a comedy to entertain only the unsuspecting.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

