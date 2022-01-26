Senate defers amendment of Transportation Commission Bill

The Senate has stepped down a motion seeking to amend the National Transport Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2022.

The motion for re-committal of the bill to the Committee of the Whole was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi(APC-Kebbi) at Wednesday’s plenary.

Presenting the bill, Abdullahi said that it was originally passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives and sent to the President but assent was withheld with observations.

“After critical examination of the observations by the Technical Team of the National Assembly and critical stakeholders, it was imperative to address these observations and make necessary amendments in order to rejig the transportation sector of the economy,” he said.

Sen. James Manager (PDP-Delta) advised his colleagues that the motion for re-committal of the bill be stepped down until when details of the observations raised by the President were made available.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who shared Manager’s view said: “The areas observed by the President on the bill should have been highlighted because not all of us were there.

“It is appropriate that we stand down consideration of this report until those areas of concern are made available to Senators in the lead debate, because that will help us make informed judgment on how we treat and process this bill.”

Manager, thereafter, moved a motion for the amendment of the bill by the Committee of the Whole to be stepped down.

The motion was seconded by Sen. Ibrahim Gobir (APC-Sokoto) and was unanimously adopted by the senators.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

