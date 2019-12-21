Senate C’ttee insists CBN Governor must appear over foreign exchange sale

By Haruna Salami

Senate has frowned at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, especially in the way and manner it allegedly handles the sale of foreign exchange to the public.

This was the outcome of a meeting of its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions held on Wednesday to consider a petition against the CBN over its handling of foreign exchange.

Although the CBN was represented at the Wednesday meeting of the committee, the chairman of the committee, Senator Ayo Akinyelure insisted that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele must appear in person before the committee on February 7, 2020.

The committee wondered why CBN should sell foreign currencies to middlemen before it gets to the public, adding that “CBN should sell to public directly”.

At the same meeting the committee listened to the petition of one Mr. Charles Akinwon against the Nigerian Navy (NN) over wrongful dismissal from service.

After listening to both parties, the NN admitted its mistake and agreed to reinstate the officer and pay his salary from 1990 to date.