Senate constitutes1999 constitution amendments committee

By Haruna Salami

President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio has announced the composition of the the 1999 Constitution Amendments Committee at plenary on Wednesday.

Akpabio said there was need for the senate to look at some aspects of the constitution to bring it in line with current realities, based on observations that needs to be put right.

He said membership of the committee had one senator from each states and one from each geo- political zones of the country, adding that the committee would be inaugurated on Feb.20.

Akpabio listed the membership of the committee as follows: Sen Jibrin Barau, Deputy Senate President (Chairman), Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (Senate Leader ( Vice Chairman).

Other members of the committee are Senators, Abba Morro, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, Yisa Oyetola, Alli Ndume, Osita Ngwu, Sani Hanger, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Francis Fadahunsi, Binos Dauda Yaro, Ifeanyi Uba, Abdul Ningi, Ned Nwoko, Orj Uzor Kalu, Adamu Alero, Sieraki Dickson, Osita Izunaso, Jaribe Agom, Adams Oshiomhole, Danjuma Goje, Maduri Abdulhamid, Ibrahim Khalid, Sani Rufai, Yahaya Abdulahi.

Others are Natasha Akpoti, Adebura Oluranti, Godiya Akwasheki, Sani Musa, Adeola Solomon, Solomon Lalong, among others.