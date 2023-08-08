Senate constitutes standing committees, adjourns plenary until Sept 26

By Kingsley Okoye

Senate, Godswill Akpiabio has announced the composition and leadership of standing committees.

The announcement was made shortly after lawmakers recovened from their short break after confirmation of the ministerial nominees. in the late hours of Monday plenary.

The standing committees has Senators Solomon Adeola, (APC -Ogun) Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA-Abia ), Abdulaziz Yari (APC-Zamfara ) and Former President of Senate Ahmad Lawan heading Appropriations,Power, Water and Defence committees.

President of Senate Godswill Akpabio who announced the composition of the committees shortly before midnight in plenary urged lawmakers to approach the Senate leader for their appointment letters.

Akpabio also named the following senators among others as chairmen of committees .

Aviation committee has Buhari Abdulfatai, while, Capital Market is been chaired by Osita Izunaso.

Ecology and Climatic Change committee has Seriake Dickson, while Aminu Tambuwal was named chairman of the Housing committee.

Interior committee has Adams Oshiomole as chairman, while Public Accounts is to be Chaired by Aliyu Wada.

Works committee has Patric Ndubueze, FERMA has Usain Babangida, while Musa Sani was named Finance committee.

Agric Insurance and other financial institutions committee has Abiru Adetokunbo, while Abdulaziz Yar’adua was made Chairman of the INEC committee.

Customs , Exercise and Tariff committee has Isa Jubril, Cooperation Integration in Africa and NEPAD has Yau ‘ Shaibu, Culture and tourism has Elisa Abboh, while Diasporia and NGO committee has Victor Umeh as Chairman.

Drugs and Narcotic committee has Ibrahim Dankwambo,

Gas committee is to be Chaired by Jaribe Agom, Judiciary has Mohammed Monguno, while Women Affairs-Committee is to be Chaired by

Ireti Kingibe.

Land Transport has as Chairman Adamu Alero among others.

Meanwhile, Senate has adjourned plenary to enable senators embark on their annual recess.

It is expected to resume plenary on Sept 26.(NAN)

