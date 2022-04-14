Senate constitutes ad hoc committee on crude oil theft

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate has constituted a 13-member ad hoc committee to investigate suspected crude theft in and its impact on the economy.



President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan, announced this during plenary on Thursday.

Lawan said the committee would be chaired by Sen. Bassey Akpan (PDP-Akwa Ibom).



“Other members are Sen. Yusuf A. Yusuf, Sen. Solomon Adeola, Sen. Kabiru Gaya, Sen. Mohammed Aliero, Sen. George Sekibo and Sen. Gabriel Suswam.



“The rest are Sen. Kashim Shettima, Sen. Aliyu Sabi, Sen. Ali Ndume, Sen.Stella Oduah, Sen. Sani Musa and Sen.Ibrahim Gobir,” he said.

The committee was expected to complete its assignment in one month. (NAN)

