Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-Chairman, Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund 

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate, on Wednesday at plenary confirmed Umar Yahaya as Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.Yahaya’s confirmation followed consideration of a report by the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Uba Sani (APC – Kaduna) in his presentation, said Yahaya’s appointment was in accordance with the provisions of Section 77(5) of the Finance Act, 2020.According to him, the nominee possesses the academic qualifications, technical knowledge and professional experience to be appointed Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.

He said that the panel did not receive any petition against Yahaya’s nomination, adding that he was cleared by the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS) and possesses the Code of Conduct Acknowledgement slip. (NAN)

