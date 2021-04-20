Senate confirms Usman as NPC Commissioner

April 20, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



The Senate has confirmed the nomination Muhammad Usman as Commissioner for National Population Commission (NPC).

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Usman’s confirmation followed consideration and adoption a report the Senate Committee on National Identity and National Population.

Chairman the Committee, Sen. Saidu Alkali, while presenting the report, said that the nominee possessed the requisite qualifications, , leadership qualities and comportment to discharge his responsibilities.

According to , Usman’s satisfies the requirements of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

NAN reports that Usman was the Registrar of Federal University of Technology, , 2007 and 2012 and a member of African Council on Communication Education.

He is also a member of Association of Nigeria University Professional Administrators (ANUPA) and Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM).

Usman is also Fellow, Institute of Corporate Administration and Nigerian Institute of Public (NIPR). (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,