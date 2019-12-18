Senate confirms, tasks new FIRS, AMCON teams on revenue challenge

By Haruna Salami

The Senate at its sitting on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Muhammad Mamman Nami as the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS and Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu as chairman of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON.

This followed their nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari in separate letters to the Senate President last week and subsequent screening by the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, (BIFI) for AMCON and Senate Committee on Finance for FIRS.

Members of FIRS management team representing geopolitical zones and MDA confirmed by Senate on Wednesday include James Yakwen Ayuba (North central), Ado Danjuma (North west), Adam Baba Mohammed (North east), Ilene Osakwe ((South east), Adewale Ogunyomade (South west) and Ehile Adetola Aibangbee (South south).

Others representing ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs are Ladidi Mohammed (Attorney General of the Federation), Godwin I. Emefiele (CBN), Fatima Hayatu (Min of Fin), Maagbe S. Adaa (Rev. Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Comm), Umar Ajiya (NNPC), DCG T.M. Isah (Nigeria Customs Service) and Registrar General (Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The chairman of BIFI committee, Senator Uba Sani in his report to the Senate recommended the confirmation of Mr. Adamu saying the candidate was found to have met all the criteria and there was no petition against his nomination.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan congratulated those confirmed, urged them to redouble their efforts since they are coming on board when the country is facing challenges in in its revenue generation.