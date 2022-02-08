Senate confirms Prof. Omotayo as NIPSS DG

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Prof. Ayo Omotayo as the Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos in Plateau.

Omotayo’s confirmation was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Joint Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters and the Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs during Tuesday’s plenary.

Vice Chairman of the Committee Danjuma La’ah, presented the report on behalf of the chairman, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau.

He described the nominee as an “asset”, who possessed the requisite legal requirements specified under sections 3(2b) and 5 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies 2004.

The lawmaker noted that there was no adverse security report against the nominee and his appointment as director-general of the NIPSS.

“Both the Directorate of State Security (DSS) and Police reports submitted to the committee on the life of the nominee until date did not reveal any iota of crime or wrongdoing against him,” La’ah said.(NAN)

