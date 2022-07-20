Senate confirms Ohiani  as Director-General of ICRC

The Senate on Wednesday at plenary, approved the nomination of Mr .Joe Aniku Ohiani for appointment as substantiative Director- General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

His confirmation followed the presentation, consideration and adoption of a report of the Committee on Works, after the Chairman Sen.Adamu Alero (PDP-Kebbi) laid the report.Alero in his presentation said the committee screened the nominee and found him suitable for appointment as substantiative Director-General of ICRC.He, therefore, asked the senate to approve his nomination.Sen. Smart Adeyemi((APC-Kogi) while also supporting the approval, described the nominee as a man of intellect and integrity who had worked in several capacities and came up unblemished.

Adeyemi further described the nominee as highly enterprising, while also commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the nomination of Ohiani.Senate, thereafter approved the nomination (NAN)

