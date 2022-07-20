Senate confirms Ohiani  as Director-General of ICRC

July 20, 2022 Favour Lashem



 The Senate on Wednesday  at plenary, approved  the nomination of  Mr .Joe Aniku Ohiani for appointment as substantiative  Director- General of  Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

His confirmation followed the presentation, consideration and adoption of a report of the  Committee on Works, after the Chairman Sen.Adamu Alero (PDP-Kebbi) laid the report.Alero in his presentation said the committee screened the nominee and found him suitable  for appointment as substantiative Director-General of ICRC.He, therefore, asked the senate to approve his nomination.Sen. Smart Adeyemi((APC-Kogi) while  also supporting  the approval, described the nominee as a man of intellect and integrity who had worked in several capacities and came up unblemished.

Adeyemi further described the nominee as highly enterprising, while also commending President  Muhammadu Buhari for the nomination of Ohiani.Senate, thereafter approved the nomination (NAN)