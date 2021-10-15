Senate confirms Nwoha As South East Commissioner in NASC

The has confirmed Hon. Amaechi Nwoha as Commissioner representing East in the National Assembly Commission. 

Nwoha’s followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on and Public Service.

Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West) presented the report on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano Central). 

Adeyemi in his presentation, said the nominee satisfied the requirement of section 4 of the National Assembly Act 2014 as amended.

According to the lawmaker, Nwoha’s antecedents as a legislator in the Imo State House of Assembly makes him suitable and competent for appointment in the NASC. 

stated that there was no petition received by the Committee against his nomination as Commissioner. 

Meanwhile, the has passed two bills for concurrence.

The bills are Climate Change Bill, 2021, and Adeyemi Federal Ini University of Education, Ondo (Establishment) Bill, 2021.

Both bills for concurrence were sponsored by the Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North). 

